Three Arrested After 16-Year-Old Robbed at Gunpoint in Henderson

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), a 16-year-old motorist was robbed at gunpoint in Henderson on Thursday while her vehicle was stopped at a stop sign.

Late Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to First St. in Henderson, Kentucky, to take a report for a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint.

The 16-year-old victim told the deputy she was stopped at a stop sign at Hwy. 425 and Hwy. 1299 when a vehicle pulled up behind her.

According to the victim, four individuals got out of the vehicle that had stopped behind hers and rushed her vehicle.

Two of the individuals were men with guns, who robbed the 16-year-old victim of her belongings before fleeing the scene.

About two hours later, the suspect vehicle was located by the Henderson Police Department at the Dodge store on Green St.

The suspect vehicle was searched and found to contain two loaded firearms, large amounts of counterfeit bills, several bags of marijuana, and personal belongings and IDs of people not in the vehicle.

After Interviews, Isacce Blount, Teresa Rodriguez, and Verdonte Suggs, all of Clarksville, Tennessee, were arrested for robbery and possession of counterfeit bills and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

