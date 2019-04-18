16 Confirmed Cases of Mumps Confirmed at Indiana University

The number of confirmed mumps cases at Indiana University has more than doubled over the past week.

Several universities around the country are dealing with an increasing number of mumps cases on campus. In just the past week, the number of confirmed cases on campus jumped from seven to 17.

“It’s going to spread in that kind of situation very easily,” says Lynn Herr, Vanderburgh County Health Department director.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed live together in off-campus housing. However, nine of the infected students are involved with the same fraternity.

“To go to school in the state of Indiana you are to have a MMR or mumps, measles, and rubella vaccination,” says Herr.

The CDC recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccine. Kids should get the first shot at around one year and the second shot sometime between ages four and six.

“It is very, very important that people get their children and themselves immunized against mumps and measles,” says Herr.

That’s because even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get mumps or measles from someone who hasn’t had the shot, but has the virus. Vaccine hesitancy is still growing in this country and in the United Kingdom.

“I think you do have to look at all your options. You actually do have a choice,” says April Hicks, opposes vaccines.

Hicks says her youngest son has had one dose of the MMR vaccine after consulting his doctor.

“I’ve decided not to give him the second dose and it almost felt like to me I allowed my doctor to kind of taint what my vision was,” says Hicks.

But experts say avoiding vaccines leads to big problems. Right now, 2019 is on track to become a record breaking year for both measles and mumps, but even with that warning and these recent outbreaks, some parents aren’t changing their minds.

“It’s not that I don’t take it seriously,” says Hicks. “It’s not that I have no concern to my children’s health whatsoever. It’s just what the right decision is for my family right now.”

Comments

comments