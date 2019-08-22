More Than 150 Animals Removed From Property in Henderson

Officials with the Henderson County Animal Control says more than 150 animals were removed from a property in Henderson.

Authorities say 154 animals including dogs, cats, bunnies, rams, and birds were removed from the property on August 15th. Authorities say not all of the animals survived due to dehydration and starvation.

44News is told two people have been cited.

The names of the suspects have yet to be released at this time.

