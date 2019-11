Poseyville Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Isaac Taylor Mahoney.

Authorities say he went missing from his home Saturday Nov. 9 around 10 a.m. He was last seen in Poseyville later in the afternoon that same day,

Police say he is wearing a black sweatshirt and blue Jean’s. He is about 5’6″, with short hair and wears black glasses.

If you see him or have additional information, call 911 immediately.



