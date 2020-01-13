15 Shotguns, 3 Handguns Seized During Investigation

A Terre Haute man is behind bars on multiple charges.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Cody Doss was arrested on January 10 after a trooper found a large number of guns, a generator and controlled substances inside a vehicle he was in possession of.

ISP says a trooper found the vehicle disabled and partially in the roadway on State Road 63 near Barnhardt Road.

Doss, riding a bicycle with a gas can, returned to the vehicle and was in possession of the vehicle’s keys.

Upon interviewing Doss, the trooper learned he had an agreement with a woman in regards to using her vehicle as a driving service for her, with financial reimbursement being paid to Doss for this service. But further investigation revealed Doss had failed to return the vehicle back to the rightful owner and was operating the vehicle without proper authorization from the owner.

A combination of 15 shotguns/rifles, three handguns, a generator, and a controlled substance were located during an inventory of the vehicle.

Doss was taken into custody and was transported to Vigo County Jail. He faces the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 6 Felony

Theft of FireArm, Level 6 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Felony 6

Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Anyone that has any information of stolen rifles/shotguns or handguns please contact Trooper Brad Fyfe of the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-225-8576.

