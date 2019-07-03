15 People Arrested in Owensboro Drug Bust

During a major meth bust in Owensboro, authorities arrested 15 people.

The Owensboro Police assisted by Kentucky State Police and ATF conducted a large scale drug bust in the city on Tuesday.

The bust included 13 men and two women. All but one of the people arrested were residents of Owensboro.

Authorities seized seven guns and more than four ounces of meth.

Charges in the case range from distributing and trafficking meth to possession of a firearm.

The bust was the result of several lengthy investigations targeting illegal drug operations in the city.

A press release from Owensboro Police said the people involved in the meth ring have been, “victimizing our citizens.”

The following are the 15 people arrested:

– Willie E. Barksdale Jr., 39, of Owensboro

– Chad D. Drake, 38, of Owensboro

– Edward Boehman, 24, of Owensboro

– Gerald L. Payne, 33, of Owensboro

– Justin M. Hellman, 38, of Owensboro

– Douglas L. Allen, 31, of Owensboro

– Jaymes F. Devine, 32, of Owensboro

– Joshua A. Smith, 35, of Owensboro

– Donald Brown, 29, of Owensboro

– Clint E. Fulkerson, 45, of Owensboro

– Jerri B. White, 35, of Owensboro

– Cindy Cavanaugh, 61, of Utica, KY

– Kalaha, Elliot, 18, of Owensboro

– Gerri Rickard, 60, of Owensboro

– James Evans, 50, of Owensboro

