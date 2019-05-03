15 New Gates Added by American Airlines at DFW Airport

American Airlines has opened 15 new gates at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal E.

The Fort Worth-based company says the new gates will support more than 100 daily regional flights for American Eagle Service

The newly renovated space will include refreshed ticket counters and gate areas as well as ramp lighting, moving walkways, elevators, and escalators.

American Airlines will also open a new Admirals Club in Terminal E, and satellite terminal will be home to DFW’s only Whataburger.

Comments

comments