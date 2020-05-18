$15 Million Grant Awarded to Early Learning Indiana

Early Learning Indiana received a grant from the Lilly Endowment to reinforce child care opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit organization will use the $15.7 million grant to launch the Come Back Stronger Fund which will offer grants to providers to offset new expenses to safely operate.

Organizations eligible to apply include licensed and registered centers, ministries, and family child care home providers.

Early Learning Indiana will make grants available in varying amounts dependent upon the provider’s number of children served.

Early child care organizations can learn more and apply here. Guidelines and application instructions will be available Tuesday.

