Indiana
15 Indiana Airports to Receive Over $12 Million in Infrastructure Grants
Over dozen airports in Indiana will receive over $12 million in infrastructure grants.
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grant, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.
The grants to 15 airports in Indiana include the following awards:
- $1.12 million to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington for taxiway rehabilitation.
- $455,850 to Columbus Municipal Airport to update the airport Master Plan study.
- $982,300 to Mettel Field in Connersville for runway rehabilitation.
- $450,000 to Delphi Municipal Airport for building construction.
- $600,000 to Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers to install perimeter fencing.
- $652,860 to Goshen Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.
- $385,553 to Putnam County Regional Airport in Greencastle to install perimeter fencing.
- $150,000 to Eagle Creek Airpark in Indianapolis to install perimeter fencing.
- $4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation and security enhancements.
- $945,100 to La Porte Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.
- $823,500 to Logansport/Cass County Airport for runway lighting.
- $360,000 to Indianapolis Regional Airport in McCordsville to update the airport Master Plan study.
- $455,717 to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour for taxiway rehabilitation
- $71,820 to Perry County Municipal Airport in Tell City for runway lighting.
- $63,000 to Arens Field in Winamac for runway lighting.
Over 200 more airports in 43 states will be awarded grants.