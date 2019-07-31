15 Indiana Airports to Receive Over $12 Million in Infrastructure Grants

Over dozen airports in Indiana will receive over $12 million in infrastructure grants.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grant, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.

The grants to 15 airports in Indiana include the following awards:

$1.12 million to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington for taxiway rehabilitation.

$455,850 to Columbus Municipal Airport to update the airport Master Plan study.

$982,300 to Mettel Field in Connersville for runway rehabilitation.

$450,000 to Delphi Municipal Airport for building construction.

$600,000 to Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers to install perimeter fencing.

$652,860 to Goshen Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$385,553 to Putnam County Regional Airport in Greencastle to install perimeter fencing.

$150,000 to Eagle Creek Airpark in Indianapolis to install perimeter fencing.

$4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation and security enhancements.

$945,100 to La Porte Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.

$823,500 to Logansport/Cass County Airport for runway lighting.

$360,000 to Indianapolis Regional Airport in McCordsville to update the airport Master Plan study.

$455,717 to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour for taxiway rehabilitation

$71,820 to Perry County Municipal Airport in Tell City for runway lighting.

$63,000 to Arens Field in Winamac for runway lighting.

Over 200 more airports in 43 states will be awarded grants.

Comments

comments