Shocking news out of Kentucky, authorities say 15 horses were fatally shot at a strip mine site.

According to CBS-affiliate WLKY, the horses were found dead Tuesday along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.

The horses were scattered over a large area and they appeared to have been hunted.

WLKY says some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.

A $500 reward is being offered for information.

