15 Bands, Activities and More for Free!

Fifteen bands, food trucks, a beer garden…and did I mention it’s free?

ParksFest Music Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. ParksFest is a free, all-day music festival at Garvin Park in Evansville, Indiana.

When people hear that a music festival is free, I think they wonder just how good these bands can really be?





Check out this crazy lineup:

Emcee Jay Jackson — Perd Hapley from Parks and Recreation

Los Coast

The Minks

Dekar and Good Company – Dekar Baker, Theophilus Akai, Justin Purdy, NeRo AnGeLo, JaMarcus Rivers – J.Rivers

BG3 with Jay Jackson Jazz Presents

Plateau Below

Corduroy Orbison

Panther Ray

Hannah Evelyn Music

Red Sadie

Minnie Black’s Gourd Band

Silver Lilies

Warren Nicholson

Top Dead Center

Story Rhymes

Art the dude harmonica workshop

ParksFest also features a beer garden, an activity area for kids, music workshops, the region’s best food trucks with help from Evansville Food Truck Association.

ParksFest 2019 is this Saturday from 11 am until 11 pm, enjoy a beer garden, an activity area for kids, music workshops, and the region’s best food trucks…and entry is free for all.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments