14th Annual Exhibition Game to Benefit Jacob’s Village on Friday

May 2nd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Otters will play an exhibition game to benefit Jacob’s Village. Jacob’s Village is a non-profit residential community for disabled adults who need assistance with daily living. This year’s game is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday, May 3th at Bosse Field.

The event has raised over $190,000 towards the mission of Jacob’s Village with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to support Jacob’s village.

There will be a ladies “Diamond Dash”, a promotion sponsored by Tracy Zeller Jewelry. The Diamond Dash will give every woman over the age of 18 a chance to go onto the field following the seventh inning to “dash” for a $1,000 Tracy Zeller Jewelry Shopping Spree. Wolk Financial will be offering free popcorn while supplies last.

Tickets are anywhere from $5 to $12.

You can buy tickets at GD Ritzy’s locations, through Jacob’s Village, or at Bosse Field before the game.

