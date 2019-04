The 145th Kentucky Derby is just days away and earlier Monday the draw was set for this weekend’s race.

The draw can play a role in determining the eventual winner of the run for the roses so the 20 contenders eagerly await this day each year to see which slot they’re handed for the main event.

The dreaded Number 7 post is occupied by ‘War of Will’ while shortlist favorite Omaha Beach got a favorable draw at number 12.

The Kentucky Derby will be Saturday at 6:50 p.m.

Comments

comments