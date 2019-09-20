14-Year-Old Boy Charged With 4 Counts of Arson

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy is behind a string of arsons.

The boy is charged with four counts of 1st Degree Arson, including setting fire to a school bathroom and three homes.

On Thursday, the Resource Officer at Daviess County High School found a fire that had been purposely set in a boy’s bathroom.

That led to the arrest of the 14-year-old, and further investigation connected him to three arsons at homes in the Pleasant Ridge Community off of Highway 764. Those fires were set in mid-August.

The juvenile was released to his parents, pending his appearance in Daviess County Juvenile Court.

