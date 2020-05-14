138 New Coronavirus Deaths Reported; Illinois Cases Reach 87,937

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, May 13 announced 3,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 138 additional deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, in 99 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 22,678 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 512,037.

Race, Ethnicity, and Sex Demographics:

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 14:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 3

For the full coronavirus data in Illinois, click here.

