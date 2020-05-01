CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
131 BMV Branches to Reopen Starting May 4
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday a portion of the state’s 131 branches will re-open with an appointment only service format beginning Monday, May 4.
Customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions that are not available online. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available
Branch appointments will be limited to the following transactions:
- Knowledge Testing
- Commercial Driver License
- New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*
- Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card
- Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card
- Title Transfer
- Update to an Existing Title
- New Registration
- Disability Placard
Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.