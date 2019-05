A vehicle crash leaves more than one thousand customers in Fort Branch without power.

Vectren tweeted approximately 1,333 customers are without power after a vehicle damages a pole.

Crews are en route to assess the damage and make repairs, Vectren added.

Approximately 1,333 customers without power in Fort Branch due to motor vehicle damaging pole. Crews en route to assess damage and make repairs. ETR 9:15 am. — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) May 29, 2019

