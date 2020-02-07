13 Evansville Babies Born Dependent on Drugs in 30-Day Span

According to the Vanderburgh County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), over the last 30 days, 13 babies were born in Evansville, Indiana, with a drug dependency.

Eight of those babies born were girls, while five were boys.

“Over the last 30 days, 13 newborn babies were born here in Evansville addicted to drugs,” Vanderburgh County CASA said in a Facebook post.

“Six of the babies have siblings, adding another 17 children affected by addiction,” the organization said.

The Vanderburgh County CASA is a nonprofit, charity organization that advocates for children who are victims of abuse and neglect and serve as a child’s voice in court.

