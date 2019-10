Bloomington Police are working to find the person responsible for vandalizing 125 parking meters in the downtown area.

Police say someone spray-painted the meters pink and green and filled the coin and card slots with expanding foam. Repairs are estimated to cost around $5,000, police say.

Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest, in this case, is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at (812)349-3326.

