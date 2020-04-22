12,438 Hoosiers Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus, 661 Have Died

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Wednesday, April 22, announced that 394 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

ISDH reports a total of 12,438 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 661 Hoosiers who had coronavirus have passed away, according to ISDH’s Wednesday update.

As of April 22, 12,438 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 67,264 on Tuesday.

ISDH made a note on today’s totals, saying: “The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.”

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Wednesday, April 22, there are now:

96 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 2,076 total tested

68 total positive tests in Warrick County – 8 total deaths – 394 total tested

38 total positive tests in Daviess County – 6 total deaths – 228 total tested

18 total positive tests in Knox County – 204 total tested

16 total positive tests in Dubois County – 163 total tested

8 total positive tests in Posey County – 72 total tested

6 total positive tests in Perry County – 102 total tested

5 total positive tests in Gibson County – 102 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 77 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 46 total tested

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 97.

Other counties with 10 or more new cases were Cass (31), Hamilton (12), Lake (72), Porter (10), and St. Joseph (21).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

According to ISDH, cases and tests reported on Wednesday were lower than expected due to a technology issue.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

A total of 661 Hoosiers who had coronavirus have passed away due to the virus, according to ISDH’s Wednesday update.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

