1,209 New Cases Reported in Illinois; Death Toll Reaches 210

Friday, the Illinois Department for Public Health reported 1,209 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 8,904 in the state.

So far, 210 deaths have been reported. The department, as of Friday, have tested 48,048 people statewide.

Cook County has the most confirmed cases and deaths in the state. As of Friday, there are 6,111 confirmed positive cases and 141 deaths. That includes 2,296 cases and 84 deaths in suburban Cook County, and 3,815 cases and 57 deaths in Chicago.

Currently, 64 out of 102 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Governor J.B. Pritzker urged people to wear face-covering when going out-saying it’s a common-sense way to help slow spread. Residents were advised to use cloth, bandanna or scarf for cover when masks are not available

According to the CDC, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have mild to severe respiratory problems, with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some patients report having muscle aches, headache, sore throat, and/or diarrhea.

