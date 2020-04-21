Over 12,000 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana; 630 Total Deaths

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday, April 21, announced that 431 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

ISDH reports a total of 12,097 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 630 Hoosiers have died to date.

As of April 21, 67,264 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 64,649 on Monday. Of the 67,264 tested, 18% have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Tuesday, April 21, there are now:

88 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 1,958 total tested

69 total positive tests in Warrick County – 7 total deaths – 373 total tested

38 total positive tests in Daviess County – 5 total deaths – 216 total tested

18 total positive tests in Knox County – 190 total tested

16 total positive tests in Dubois County – 160 total tested

8 total positive tests in Posey County – 69 total tested

6 total positive tests in Perry County – 101 total tested

5 total positive tests in Gibson County – 95 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 72 total tested

1 total positive tests in Pike County – 44 total tested

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

As of Tuesday, April 21, ISDH reports a total of 12,097 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 133.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Cass (20), Elkhart (14), Grant (19), Hamilton (17), Hendricks (12), Johnson (24), Lake (49), St. Joseph (31) and Warrick (10).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

ISDH Reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday.

A total of 630 Hoosiers have died to date, ISDH reports.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

