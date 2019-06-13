12 Year Old Girl Designs Medi Teddy to Make IV Infusions Less Scary

A young girl with a rare disease is on a mission to make life easier for pediatric patients

Ella Casano, 12, launched a GoFundMe to create the Medi Teddy. The Medi Teddy has a pouch on the back of a teddy bear that holds either IV bags or bottles.

Casano, who must have IV infusions every eight weeks, created the Medi Teddy because she knows how intimidating the process can be.

The minimum order from the New England Toy Company is 500 units, and Casano needed to raise $ 5,000. She managed to raise $5,110 in three days.

“When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole. As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy. I hope that Medi Teddy helps you just as much as it helps me!” Ella posted on her website.

Comments

comments