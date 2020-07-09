12 New Positive COVID-19 Cases in Henderson County; 14 New Cases in Daviess County

In Kentucky on Thursday, Henderson County reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, while Daviess County reported 14 new positive cases.

The new positive cases are reported to the Green River District Health Department, a Kentucky health department that oversees seven different counties and provides daily COVID-19 information for each county within the district daily.

GRDHD also reported new positive cases in Ohio County (4), in Webster County (4) and in Hancock County (2).

The total number of new positive cases reported by GRDHD within its seven-county district on Thursday, July 9, was 36.

There are now 1,018 total positive cases of COVID-19 within GRDHD’s seven-county district.

Currently, 14 individuals in the GRDHD district are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 1,018 confirmed cases in the district, 108 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 867 (85%).

Here’s a summary of all cases within the seven-county GRDHD district:

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 17,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 608 statewide deaths.

Comments

comments