12 Grams of Meth, Syringes Seized During Traffic Stop in Loogootee

A Shoals woman is facing a laundry list of drug related charges after a traffic stop in Loogootee, Indiana.

Melissa Wininger, 36, was pulled over on October 31st after committing a moving traffic violation.

During the investigation, deputies located syringes and approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine packaged into multiple small baggies. Minor children were also located in the vehicle.

Wininger was arrested and taken to the Martin County Security Center without incident.

She faces the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine Unlawful Possession of Syringes Possession of Paraphernalia Neglect of a Dependant (three counts) Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Comments

comments