11th Annual Art Hop Kicks Off November 1st

The 11th annual Art Hop will kick off in downtown Henderson next week. The event will be Friday, November 1st from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Art Hop will feature 13 pop-up galleries with over 30 Tri-State area artists. Those who come can admire and purchase original works of art while enjoying complimentary food, beverages, and live entertainment courtesy of the Downtown Henderson Partnership.

For more information, contact the Downtown Henderson Partnership at 270 827 0016 or Downtown Henderson.

The event is coordinated by the Downtown Henderson Partnership and sponsored by Field and Main Bank, Audubon Chrysler, and Abba Promotions.

Comments

comments