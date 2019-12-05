11th Annual 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive Underway Friday

The East Side Walmart parking lot on Burkhardt Road in Evansville will be buzzing with activity this Friday as organization officials and supporters gather to participate in the 11th annual 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive. The event begins on December 6th at 6 a.m. and will continue until December 8th at 6:00 p.m.

The radio stations of Townsquare Media including 99.5 WKDQ, MY105.3, KISS 106, 103GBF, and Newstalk 1280 WGBF are once again teaming up with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and local charity 911 Gives Hope, to present the 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive.

Each participating radio station will be broadcasting live on-site throughout the weekend, encouraging the public to donate toys, clothing, gift certificates and more.

During each toy drive for the past ten years, organizers have successfully filled a 53-foot semi-trailer with toys that were distributed to the Children’s Wards of Evansville area hospitals. Station representatives, along with those from local Fire and Police Departments, Sheriff’s Offices, and AMR will be on-site at Walmart around the clock all weekend to accept donations, in hopes of filling the trailer.

Donations will also be accepted at Walmart in Henderson on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days.

Santa will also be on-site from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday to speak with children and take photos. There is no cost for photos, but visitors must provide their own camera.

