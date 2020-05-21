119 Kentuckians Diagnosed With COVID-19; 10 New Deaths

An additional 119 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Thursday, May 21. There are now 8,286 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,994 positive cases in the county, and 139 deaths.

The health department also reported 10 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll to 386.

As of May 21, 3,008 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Deaths Reported in Kentucky:

The deaths reported Thursday include a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 62-year-old man from Fayette County, 73-year-old woman from Adair County, a 72-year-old man from Simpson County, two 56-year-old women from Warren County, an 81-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Oldham County, and 69- and 78-year-old men from Jefferson County.

