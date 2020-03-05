11-Year-Old Student Faces Felony Charges After Attacking an Officer

An 11-year-old student is facing felony charges after attacking an Evansville Police officer in the school.

Police were called to Fairlawn Elementary around 10 a.m. after that student started a fight. Teachers had to step in to break up the fight but that’s when the boy turned his anger toward teachers.

When officers arrived at the school the situation took another turn.

“The officer showed up, calmed the student down. Thought that it was over, and then the student ended up striking the officer as well. The officer was fine. Nobody had to be hospitalized or anything like that,” says Sgt. Nick Winsett.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he’s facing a felony battery charge, a misdemeanor battery, and battery by bodily waste from the blood he’s said to have spat.

EVSC would not comment on the incident because it involved a student.

Comments

comments