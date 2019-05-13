11 Tons of Medication Collected During Drug Take Back

Americans turned over 11 tons of old medication to law enforcement during April’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Hoosiers turned in 22,757 pounds of unused medication during the one-day the event held on Saturday, April 27th.

The event is part of the nationwide initiative by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration to dispose of old and unused medications to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

“Kudos to everyone who helped protect their loved ones from substance misuse by safely disposing a total of over 11 tons of medication,” said Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Jim McClelland. “We hope more people will take advantage of convenient prescription drop-off locations available year round across Indiana.”

You can find a year-round collection site in your area on the DEA’s website.

