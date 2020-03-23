11 Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Daviess County, KY as of March 23

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) has confirmed that there are now 11 positive cases of coronavirus in Daviess County, Kentucky. The total number of cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 13, with the 11 cases in Daviess County, and two cases in Henderson County.

As of 9:00 a.m. on March 23, 2020, specific demographic information for the cases was reported by GRDHD as:

Henderson County – 2 Cases

61-year-old male 63-year-old female

Daviess County – 11 Cases

20-year-old female 23-year-old female 25-year-old female 48-year-old male 48-year-old female 50-year-old female 50-year-old female 51-year-old male 54-year-old male 58-year-old female 69-year-old male

GRDHD says that so far, none of the cases have required hospitalization and that all patients are currently in home-isolation until they are well and unable to spread the virus.

“Additional confirmed cases are not surprising,” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. “The public should not be alarmed. We anticipate there will be new cases. Everyone needs to strictly adhere to the social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided.”

The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients, and providing appropriate guidance and instruction in regard to quarantine.

