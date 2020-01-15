Illinois

11 Arrested in White County Drug Roundup

An early morning drug roundup in White County landed 11 people behind bars. The following subjects were arrested Wednesday morning during Operation “Dealers Choice”:

  • Jack Weasel of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of controlled substance (Heroin).  His bond was set at $7,500. Additional charges include possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
  • Kendra Obrien of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.  Her bond was set at $7,500.  Additional charges include possession of methamphetamine.
  • Jeffrey Newman of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $7,500. Additional charges include possession of methamphetamine
  • Richard Travelstead of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm (convicted felon), and possession of methamphetamine.  His bond was set at $7,500.
  • Jason Schneider of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $7,500.
  • Thomas Mcguire of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.  His bond was set at $5,000.
  • Richard Powell of Carmi, IL: was charged with theft.  He’s being held on a $2, 500 bond.
  • Tarynn Browning of Carmi, IL:  was charged with obstruction of justice.  They’re being held on a $400.
  • Jessica Smith of Carmi, IL: no valid driver’s license.  Her bond was set at $300.
  • Richard Ott of Carmi, IL: was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.  He’s being held on a $500 bond.
  • Miranda Travelstead of Carmi, IL: charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No bond.

The sheriff’s office says further arrests are anticipated.

