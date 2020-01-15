11 Arrested in White County Drug Roundup

An early morning drug roundup in White County landed 11 people behind bars. The following subjects were arrested Wednesday morning during Operation “Dealers Choice”:

Jack Weasel of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of controlled substance (Heroin). His bond was set at $7,500. Additional charges include possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

Kendra Obrien of Carmi, I L: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $7,500. Additional charges include possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Newman of Carmi, IL : was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $7,500. Additional charges include possession of methamphetamine

Richard Travelstead of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm (convicted felon), and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $7,500.

Jason Schneider of Carmi, IL: was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $7,500.

Thomas Mcguire of Carmi, IL : was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000.

Richard Powell of Carmi, IL : was charged with theft. He's being held on a $2, 500 bond.

Tarynn Browning of Carmi, IL : was charged with obstruction of justice. They're being held on a $400.

Jessica Smith of Carmi, IL : no valid driver's license. Her bond was set at $300.

Richard Ott of Carmi, IL: was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He's being held on a $500 bond.

Miranda Travelstead of Carmi, IL: charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No bond.

The sheriff’s office says further arrests are anticipated.

