10th Day of UAW Strike Against GM

Wednesday marks the 10th day of the United Auto Workers strike in Marion, Indiana.

Members of the United Auto Workers Group at General Motors walked off the job more than a week ago seeking higher wages, better health care, and more job security.

Another 1,200 workers across the United States and Canada were reportedly let go this week because of the strike. That’s on top of the roughly 4,500 layoffs last Friday.

Negotiations will continue between the union and General Motors, but it’s uncertain when the strike will actually end.

