10th Annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival

A Tri-State festival is raising money for local veterans. The Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival finished up their 10th annual year Saturday.



Veterans were treated to a private concert in Henderson.

The festival focuses on giving proceeds back to several non-profit veterans groups.

Organizers say the event had an increase in songwriters and other performers.

“We offer what no other songwriting festival does, we offer hospitality, and we treat them like the stars they are,” chair of Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival Susie Watkins said.

Group organizers say next year’s event is already being planned and it’s expected to be bigger than ever.

“They do a lot of charitable work from the money they raise off this festival, the money goes right back into the community which is unlike anything I have seen anywhere else and I have played a lot of songwriters festivals,” singer and songwriter Cheley Tackett said.

