103-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Recovers From COVID-19

A mother, grandma, and wife – at 103-years-old, Virginia Pearl Harris says her love for life and God is keeping her alive.

Doctors thought it could be the end for Harris, but after battling the coronavirus for nearly three weeks, she miraculously conquered the viral foe.

“Once she did start getting better, even though it was positive, I knew she was on the road to recovery,” said Doug Harris, Virginia’s son.

The Harris family says it’s been two months since they’ve been able to see Virginia, who is currently in quarantine at the Ridgewood Nursing Facility in Madisonville, Kentucky. Virginia’s family says getting the call that she beat the coronavirus was one of the best days of their lives.

One of the oldest living COVID-19 survivors in the world will live on to tell another story, play another song, and love the ones closest to her: her family.

