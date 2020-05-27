100,000 Kentucky Voters Successfully Apply Online for Absentee Ballot

As of May 27, 100,000 Kentuckians have successfully applied online for absentee ballots for the June 23 election, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Tuesday.

Upon introducing the absentee ballot request portal on Friday evening, Adams noted that it requires a voter to verify identity with the date of birth and social security number, ballot envelopes have bar codes for tracking, and election officials will verify that each voter signature on an absentee ballot envelope matches the voter’s signature of record.

Absentee ballots may also be obtained from a voter’s county clerk, in-person, or by phone, fax, or email.

Absentee ballots are treated as securely and secretly as any other ballot and can be either delivered by a voter personally to the county clerk’s office or mailed back with no postage due.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June.15.

Comments

comments