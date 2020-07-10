$10,000 Cash Bond Set for Evansville Man Accused of Threatening Officials

An Evansville man’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash after police say he made threats to multiple Evansville officials.

Evansville Police say 25-year-old Ebon Ellis of Evansville, Indiana, made threats against the lives of Evansville Police Department Officer Phillip Smith, EPD Chief Billy Bolin, and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, during a Facebook live video. The statement released by EPD on the incident also states that Ellis was asking others to carry out acts of violence against these public officials.

Ellis also allegedly made threats against Evansville City Council President Alex Burton in a later Facebook video.

After a warrant was issued for Ellis’ arrest based on his words and gestures during the public videos, the EPD VIPER Unit brought Ellis in to police headquarters, where they say he continued to make threats.

After being arrested on Wednesday, Ellis’ Initial hearing in court took place on Thursday, with his bond being set on the same day.

Ellis was ultimately charged with 4 counts of felony intimidation and is currently at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

