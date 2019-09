A downed wire causes a power outage for over 1,000 Vectren customers.

Vectren says 1,200 customers are without power on the east side of Evansville.

Crews are currently on their way to the scene to make repairs.

1,200 customers out on the East Side of Evansville due to a down wire. Troubleman en route. — Vectren Indiana (@VectrenIndiana) September 19, 2019

