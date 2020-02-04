1000-LB Sisters Speak About Fame

We’re getting a dose of reality TV from the stars of TLC.

They’re the 1000-LB Sisters from Kentucky and they’re taking TV by storm.

“It’s easier to go through the journey with somebody rather than alone,” says Amy Slaton.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are not your typical siblings.

The spunky sisters from Dixon, Kentucky are the hit stars of the new TLC reality show 1000-LB Sisters.

For 33-year-old Tammy and 32-year-old Amy, they’re sharing their weight loss journey and larger-than-life personalities with the world.

At the beginning of the six-part docu-series, the Slaton sisters weighed in at 406 and 605 pounds respectively.

“Weight loss is not as easy as you think it is,” says Tammy Slaton.

What started as a YouTube channel following, quickly got the sisters recognized by the TLC network.

Tammy says it’s a different insight into their lives.

“It’s more in the day of the life,” says Slaton. “They see more of how our life is and what is going to making better choices and everything, from where on Youtube they don’t see as much of what goes on behind scenes.”

The Webster County siblings are not allowed to be on camera until the show finale, but throughout viewers see Amy and Tammy working to lose weight before they can get approved for the surgery they hope will change their lives.

“If it don’t happen now, I’m probably not going to live a few more years,” says Tammy Slaton.

The sisters say their endeavor to shedding the weight is for different reasons.

“For me it was the fact that I wanted to have a baby, and I want to be healthy, and I want to be able to run and play with my baby,” says Amy Slaton.

“Being sick all the time, I started getting pneumonia all the time and just being so close to death at least four times is just this is now or never,” says Tammy Slaton.

From the highs and lows, to the challenges that test their strength, the sisters say it’s made their bond even stronger.

“I think this has brought us closer together in a sense that we know what the other one is going through,” says Slaton. “But we just know that the other one is going through the same thing.”

The season finale for 1000-LB Sisters airs this week.

