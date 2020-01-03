

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is celebrating the first anniversary of their 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Currently, over 700 families in the community are taking part in the challenge and EVPL is hoping to include hundreds of new families in 2020.

The program is simple, sign up at any EVPL location and log the books your child reads or that you read to your child.

As the young readers stack up the books, they will receive badges for hitting big milestones. Upon completing the program, they can get their picture taken and shared with the EVPL community.

The goal is to encourage childhood literacy and encourage a love of reading from a young age.

To sign up head to EVLP.org.

Comments

comments