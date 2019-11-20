10 Light Poles Donated to Abby and Libby Memorial Park Project

The Purdue Research Foundation donating 10 light poles to a park project in Delphi, Indiana.

City officials are working to build Abby and Libby Memorial Park in honor of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German who were murdered in 2017.

Diane Erskin, William’s grandmother, says, “I can envision those lights shining out on that field and people going, what is going on out there or maybe they’ll come to a game or a concert or so it’s gonna be huge physically and it’s going to be huge emotionally.”

The poles are expected to be installed in the spring.

Meanwhile, their killer is still on the loose and authorities say this is still an open investigation.

