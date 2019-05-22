10 Countries Travelers Should Avoid in 2019

With summer approaching, tourism is expected to skyrocket this season. However, travelers should be cautious of certain places that aren’t so welcoming to tourists. The National Council for Home Safety and Security released a report on the most dangerous countries for travelers in 2019.

The report contains multiple rankings and points of data for nearly 200 countries, with explanations for why certain countries are considered dangerous.

The following countries are deemed the top 10 most dangerous countries:

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Central African Republic

Iraq

El Salvador

Somalia

Mali

Syria

Honduras

Libya

Click here to see the entire list of rankings and in-depth breakdowns.

Comments

comments