10 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Hopkins County, Ky.

During a live update from the Hopkins County Health Department on Saturday, March 28, the department confirmed new positive cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

“Right now, the Hopkins County Health Department has 10 COVID-19 cases with over 100 plus contacts,” said Denise Beach, head of the Hopkins County Health Department.

“This means that this is now a community-spread virus,” Beach went on to say. “There are changes that are involved with this.”

“It is no longer important to see if someone has traveled or has been in contact with a COVID-19 case in order to test them,” said Beach.

