10 Arrested During Northern Indiana Drug Bust

Ten people were taken into police custody on drug-related charges as a result of a drug bust in LaGrange County, Indiana that took place over the weekend.

The LaGrange Police Department (LPD), LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and the Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fox59 reported.

While conducting a search of the home, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A shotgun and a handgun were also recovered from the home by police during their search.

According to LPD, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Arrested and charged:

Jason K. Lowry

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Angela Sue Winans

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Visiting a common nuisance

Jerod Devin Norris

Possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Gregory Allen Sickels

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Possession of paraphernalia

Visiting a common nuisance

Melissa Catherine Norris

Possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Jessica Ann Mathews

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Bradley Keith Carpenter

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Jakob I. Speelman

Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.

Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

