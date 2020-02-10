Indiana

10 Arrested During Northern Indiana Drug Bust

Ten people were taken into police custody on drug-related charges as a result of a drug bust in LaGrange County, Indiana that took place over the weekend.

The LaGrange Police Department (LPD), LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and the Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fox59 reported.

While conducting a search of the home, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A shotgun and a handgun were also recovered from the home by police during their search.

According to LPD, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Top Row (left to Right): Jason Lowry, Angela Sue Winans, Victor Ruvalcaba, Jerod Norris, and Gregory Sickels; Bottom Row (left to Right): Melissa Norris, Jessica Mathews, Bradley Carpenter, Jakob Speelman, and Salvador Rodriguez Jr. (Photos / LPD)

 

5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons confiscated during the search of the home. (Photo / LPD)

Arrested and charged:

Jason K. Lowry

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug 
  • Possession of a narcotic drug 
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle 
  • Maintaining a common nuisance 
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Angela Sue Winans

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug 
  • Possession of a narcotic drug 
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle 
  • Maintaining a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba 

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug 
  • Possession of a narcotic drug 
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Jerod Devin Norris

  • Possession of methamphetamine 
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle 
  • Visiting a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Gregory Allen Sickels

  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle 
  • Possession of paraphernalia 
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Melissa Catherine Norris

  • Possession of methamphetamine 
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle 
  • Visiting a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Jessica Ann Mathews

  • Visiting a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Bradley Keith Carpenter

  • Unlawful possession of a syringe 
  • Visiting a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Jakob I. Speelman

  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.

  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Visiting a common nuisance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia 

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

