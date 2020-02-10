10 Arrested During Northern Indiana Drug Bust
Ten people were taken into police custody on drug-related charges as a result of a drug bust in LaGrange County, Indiana that took place over the weekend.
The LaGrange Police Department (LPD), LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and the Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fox59 reported.
While conducting a search of the home, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A shotgun and a handgun were also recovered from the home by police during their search.
According to LPD, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:
Arrested and charged:
Jason K. Lowry
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
Angela Sue Winans
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Visiting a common nuisance
Jerod Devin Norris
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Gregory Allen Sickels
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Visiting a common nuisance
Melissa Catherine Norris
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Jessica Ann Mathews
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Bradley Keith Carpenter
- Unlawful possession of a syringe
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Jakob I. Speelman
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
Salvador Rodriguez Jr.
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.