1 New Case Reported, 21 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 in Muhlenberg Co.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 75.
Additionally, 21 people who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.
