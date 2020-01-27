1-Month-Old Killed After Being Attacked by Dog

A one-month-old infant died in Lafayette over the weekend after being attacked by a dog, Fox 59 reports.

Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Greenbush Street around 11:30 a.m. January 25. Upon arrival, the Lafayette Police Department found a “pit-mixed breed dog” standing over an injured infant.

Police say the dog was killed with a single shot in order for authorities to provide care for the infant, reports Fox 59.

The infant, identified as Julian Connell, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say before attacking the infant, the dog had been fighting with another dog, a beagle mix, inside the home. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

