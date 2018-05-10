Zoo Brew Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are on sale for this years Zoo Brew.

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden’s ninth annual Zoo Brew will be on Saturday, June 2nd. Enjoy being surrounded by the environment of the zoo while sampling beer, wine, and food from all around the area, as well as live music and entertainment.

Full-size entrees will also be offered from various food trucks.

The event will take place from 6-9PM and is for people aged 21 and over.

Tickets are available now for $35 General Admission or $75 for VIP. Tickets are only sold online at zoobrew2018.eventbrite.com. Free taxi cab rides will be provided by uCabbi to ensure a safe ride home for all attendees.

The Zoo will close early on June 2nd in preparation for Zoo Brew. Gates will be closing at 2PM and visitors must be off zoo grounds by 3PM.

All Zoo Brew proceeds will benefit the Evansville Zoological Society, a not-for-profit organization working to support the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts.

