Zoning Broad Approves Maidens Brew Pub Parking Variance

Broad Approves Maidens Brew Pub Parking Variance September 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A new brew pub is one step closer to taking over the building that once housed Magic Moments Formal Wear.

The Broad of Zoning Appeal voted overwhelmingly in favor of a parking variance for Maidens Brew Pub.

It would need 90 parking spaces since it seats 180 people, but its location near West Franklin Street meant that only 28 spaces were in the original business plan.

Thursday’s ruling gave the approval to an agreement with a nearby business and owners of an unpaved lot nearby to give Maiden’s the parking it needed.

