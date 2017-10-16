Zombies Attack…for Charity

If you love the feeling of jumping out of your skin, the Tri State is home to several haunted houses!

But one of these makes you scream for good causes.

Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm provides scares and screams, but have you ever wondered what the “Civitan” part means?

We’re based out of Birmingham, Alabama. There we have a research hospital, which some of the money from Zombie Farm goes to.

Other than that it goes to Easter Seals and Special Olympics.

We’ll go to retirement homes, nursing homes, things like that, and take cards for different holidays. We’ll raise money and supplies at Wal-Mart, or different shopping centers to send over relief for different disasters.

I just fell in love with doing all the charity work and helping people.

And their payment?

The SCREAMS!

Remember, just because they do nice things for the community, doesn’t mean they won’t scare you right out the Chicken Door.

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is open now, and also offers “No Scare” Tours for the “littles”, and fraidy cats like me.

This Saturday, October 21st, from 1-4pm is their Children’s Day!



