The Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Committee is bringing a mobile zipline to Evansville. It will be open on 4th Street between the Old Courthouse and the Old Jail. The attraction will only be open today (7/6.)

The event will also include the official bicentennial birthday cake, food trucks, a bounce house, and a bicentennial bar. The celebration runs from 10:00 – 2:00.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments